Dead by Daylight Mobile is now available on iOS and Android

Those looking for some asymmetrical horror on mobile devices can now fire up Dead by Daylight.

Behavior Interactive has announced that Dead by Daylight Mobile is now available via a free download from the App Store and Google Play. This version is free-to-play, which means it also includes micro-transactions, much like its PC and console counterpart.

Compared to the premium version for PC and consoles, Dead by Daylight Mobile features some of the ruthless killers from horror movies, such as Michael Myers, Saw's Amanda Young, Ghost Face and the Stranger Things Demogorgon. There are also some survivors like Halloween's Laurie Strode, David Tapp of Saw and Bill Overbeck of Left 4 Dead, not to mention Steve and Nancy of Stranger Things.

Are you playing Dead by Daylight Mobile?

Dead by Daylight

