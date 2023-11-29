Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight hits mega 60 million players milestone

The asymmetrical horror game continues to thrive.

It's not easy for a game to draw in one million players, and it's often a very big deal for a game to even surpass milestones such as five and 10 million players. Dead by Daylight has now blown both of those milestones out of the water.

Because following years of great support, which has most recently seen Chucky added to the asymmetrical horror game, Behaviour Interactive has now revealed that the title has surpassed the 60 million player milestone.

There's no mention as to how this number translates into sold units, as 60 million sold units would make Dead by Daylight one of the best-selling games of all-time, but regardless of that, being able to say that 60 million players have experienced the title is a remarkable feat and one that should be celebrated. Congrats, Dead by Daylight.

Dead by Daylight

