Dead by Daylight hits mega 60 million players milestone

HQ

It's not easy for a game to draw in one million players, and it's often a very big deal for a game to even surpass milestones such as five and 10 million players. Dead by Daylight has now blown both of those milestones out of the water.

Because following years of great support, which has most recently seen Chucky added to the asymmetrical horror game, Behaviour Interactive has now revealed that the title has surpassed the 60 million player milestone.

There's no mention as to how this number translates into sold units, as 60 million sold units would make Dead by Daylight one of the best-selling games of all-time, but regardless of that, being able to say that 60 million players have experienced the title is a remarkable feat and one that should be celebrated. Congrats, Dead by Daylight.