Dead by Daylight developers release new roguelite What the Fog

As well as the asymmetric horror game, Dead by Daylight has also spawned a largely successful dating sim and now a cutesy roguelite. What the Fog is free to 2 million players, and it was announced yesterday during Behaviour Interactive's livestream.

If you want to be one of the 2 million players getting this game for free, you'll have to act fast and make yourself a Behaviour account. If you've got some spare cash burning a hole in your pocket, though, you can pick up the game for £4.29 on Steam.

What the Fog is a 2-player co-op roguelite which sees you and a friend shooting your way through plenty of monsters, starting generators, and opening gates to escape a board game you were sucked into. It is available now.