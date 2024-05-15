LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | War Thunder
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      What the Fog

      Dead by Daylight developers release new roguelite What the Fog

      This cutesy co-op adventure once again shows Dead by Daylight's versatility.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      As well as the asymmetric horror game, Dead by Daylight has also spawned a largely successful dating sim and now a cutesy roguelite. What the Fog is free to 2 million players, and it was announced yesterday during Behaviour Interactive's livestream.

      If you want to be one of the 2 million players getting this game for free, you'll have to act fast and make yourself a Behaviour account. If you've got some spare cash burning a hole in your pocket, though, you can pick up the game for £4.29 on Steam.

      What the Fog is a 2-player co-op roguelite which sees you and a friend shooting your way through plenty of monsters, starting generators, and opening gates to escape a board game you were sucked into. It is available now.

      Related texts



      Loading next content