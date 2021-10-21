Dead by Daylight and For Honor are crossing over in spooky Halloween event

HQ

Dead by Daylight and For Honor are crossing over this Halloween in a new event that is bringing the horror game's Trapper character to the brawling action title. Known as the Survivors of the Fog event, the main draw for this crossover is the new game mode that sees two teams of four players competing on a map where the minions are replaced with a more deadly AI, the Trapper, who roams the map hunting for blood.

As part of the event, players can also look forward to a Free Event Pass that offers a wealth of goodies in-game, such as new ornaments, outfits, and effects. There will also be a few other Dead by Daylight-themed items available to grab as part of this crossover as well, including new executions, other outfits, and an exclusive signature.

The event will be around from today until November 11, and you can take a look at the trailer for Survivors of the Fog below, to see what is on offer.