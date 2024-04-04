Dead Boy Detectives takes us back to the world of The Sandman this month

While Netflix is still hard at work on the second season of The Sandman, we do have an additional project set in the same world to look forward to. Known as Dead Boy Detectives, this series follows two best friends, ghosts, and talented detectives who solve cases and crimes on the Mortal plane. The pair must do so while evading witches, Hell, and even Death, meaning there's probably a very real chance the pair run into Kirby Howell-Baptiste or Gwendoline Christie, as those two play Death and Lucifer Morningstar in The Sandman show.

Dead Boy Detectives will start streaming on Netflix on April 25, and will see George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri starring as the Dead Boy's Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, while Kassius Nelson stars alongside them as the clairvoyant Crystal Palace.

Check out the trailer for Dead Boy Detectives and the synopsis for the show below.

Synopsis: "Edwin and Charles are best friends, ghosts... and the best detectives on the Mortal plane. They will do anything to stick together - including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal and her friend Niko, they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases."