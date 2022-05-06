Cookies

DDR5 reaches over 10,000Ghz with new overclocking record

Using LN2 and Aorus components, the overclocker HiCookie has reached the 10GHz mark

To no surprise, using the hardcore Tachyon version from Aorus of the Z690 based motherboard, a new overclocking record has been set. The CPU was an Intel 12900K - because overclock records are not set with entry-level hardware, and the record has been verified by HWBOT.

The RAM used was also of Gigabyte origin, as it was the Aorus RGB DDR5 variant. It is rare to see RGB memory used for these things though.

HiCookie - who randomly happens to have co-designed the motherboard with Gigabyte. Ensuring that it comes with a wide range of overclocking utilities and features not normally found said:

"Z690 AORUS TACHYON proves GIGABYTE's strong R&D strength by the overclocking world records of DDR5-10022 it created without considerable change on memory timings. We will definitely use Z690 AORUS TACHYON to create better overclocking performance, and can't wait to see that overclockers around the world use this motherboard to break more world records!"

However, it needs to be said that it was a single stick running at 5011 Mhz in a DDR5-10022, but it still counts officially none the less. And as you might expect, liquid nitrogen was used. Lots of it.

DDR5 reaches over 10,000Ghz with new overclocking record
DDR5 reaches over 10,000Ghz with new overclocking record


