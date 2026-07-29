D&D owner Wizards of the Coast's president steps down after two years

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John Hight will be stepping down from his role as president of D&D owner Wizards of the Coast. He will be officially leaving his role from the 1st of September, but will continue to be employed by Wizards as an advisor following his departure as president.

Hight jumped to Wizards of the Coast from Blizzard, where he was the general manager for the Warcraft franchise. He worked at Blizzard for almost 13 years, and was Wizards of the Coast's president for two, having joined the company in 2024.

"After two years as President of Wizards of the Coast, John Hight is transitioning from the role, effective September 1. We're deeply grateful for his leadership and the contributions he's made to our teams and our games during his tenure. John will continue to support Wizards in an advisory capacity while pursuing other creative and professional opportunities he's passionate about," said Wizards of the Coast in a statement to Gamesindustry.biz.

"There is no change to the strength of the Wizards business. Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons continue to perform incredibly well, consistent with our most recent earnings release, and our upcoming 2027 video game slate, including Exodus and Warlock remains on track. We're launching an internal and external search for John's successor and will share updates as appropriate."

Recently, Hasbro - the owner of Wizards of the Coast - recorded a $56 million impairment due to cancelling many of its video game endeavours. Hight was a big proponent of video games based on Wizards' IPs, with him praising Stig Asmussen's studio Giant Skull and its work on a now cancelled action RPG.