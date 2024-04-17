D&D owner Hasbro already looking to partners for Baldur's Gate sequel

HQ

Following the massive success of Baldur's Gate III, it would be strange if someone wasn't at least thinking about a sequel. We already know that Larian won't be at the helm of whatever comes next for Baldur's Gate, but that won't be stopping D&D IP owner Hasbro from making the next steps towards a new game.

Eugene Evans, senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing for Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast recently spoke with PC Gamer, where he said that talks were happening. "We're now talking to lots of partners and being approached by a lot of partners who are embracing the challenge of, what does the future of the Baldur's Gate franchise look like?" he said.

"So we certainly hope that it's not another 25 years, as it was from Baldur's Gate 2 to 3, before we answer that... But we're going to take our time and find the right partner, the right approach, and the right product that could represent the future of Baldur's Gate. We take that very, very seriously, as we do with all of our decisions around our portfolio."

BioWare helmed the first Baldur's Gate game, and so the franchise hasn't always stayed with the same hands, but considering how tied Larian is to Baldur's Gate III, it might be a hard sell for fans. At least, it seems current plans are in the very early stages, so there's a while yet to wait.