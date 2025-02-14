D&D live-action series The Forgotten Realms in the works at Netflix

Netflix is taking a stab into the fantasy space once more. With all things quiet on The Witcher front, as the show is coming to an end in its fifth season, the streamer is heading to the world of Dungeons & Dragons for a new series called The Forgotten Realms.

This news comes via Deadline, which reports that originally, series executive producer Drew Crevello had been working on a D&D live-action show with Paramount, but the series was eventually canned and has since been brought to Netflix.

Plot and release details remain light, but considering the setting of the Forgotten Realms is a lot more open, it seems like Netflix could create its own original story without being criticised for straying from an original narrative, such as in The Witcher's case.

Dungeons & Dragons' popularity has increased heavily over the last decade or so, and a big part of that is thanks to Netflix, and the depiction of the game in its series Stranger Things. We've seen Dungeons & Dragons come to live-action in the film Honor Among Thieves in recent years, to middling success. Hopefully, a streamer will attract a larger audience.