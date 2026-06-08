D&D got its Disco Elysium-like, now its Vampire: The Masquerade's turn

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The influence of TTRPGs is clear in Disco Elysium, but now we've come full circle and it's clear the beloved RPG is inspiring new video games based on our favourite tabletop role-playing experiences. Esoteric Ebb was called D&Disco Elysium, and now we're going to have to find a similarly catchy nickname for the newly announced CRPG Vampire: The Masquerade - Eternal Whispers.

Announced at the PC Gaming Show, Vampire: The Masquerade - Eternal Whispers takes us to the dark streets of Montreal, where we'll be able to create our own Kindred and delve into the world behind the Masquerade. The plot's setup sounds a bit akin to that of Bloodlines II, really, as you're a vampire awakening after a long sleep, with fractured memories. You'll be guided not by a mysterious figure inside your head, though, as instead you get the Thin-Blood Sam helping you along your journey.

The Disco Elysium comparisons become clear once you see the reveal trailer, which showcases skill checks being a big part of the game, and the portraits of the characters also feels quite inspired by ZA/UM's work. Where Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines II felt too much like an action game and not enough RPG to a lot of fans, hopefully Vampire: The Masquerade - Eternal Whispers can make up for that by giving us an entirely story-focused game, built by our narrative decisions.