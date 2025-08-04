D&D Beyond makes virtual tabletop Maps free for all users from September

HQ

Dungeons & Dragons is making the D&D Beyond tool Maps free to use for anyone registered with an account starting this September. If you own a module, map, or adventure through the virtual D&D system, you'll be able to use the virtual tabletop.

This is just one of a few major changes ironed out in a new blog post, which focuses a lot on community feedback and listening to it. Dan Ayoub, the new head of D&D, outlined that a "rotating advisory group made up of creators, publishers, educators, and fans," will help shape the future alongside WotC.

"We're still finalizing the structure and process, but our intention is clear: this isn't a one-time survey or a PR move. It's about building lasting collaboration with the people who make D&D what it is," writes Ayoub. "We've stumbled before. We've learned from it. And now, we're committed to clearer communication, more transparency, and consistent support—for players, creators, and publishers."

The new steps for D&D are all about putting the power back in the hands of players, but we'll have to see if it can turn the fan sentiment about D&D around.

This is an ad: