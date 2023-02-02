DCU's Peter Safran on Batgirl: "That film was not releasable"

HQ

Batgirl was all the rage last year. Following the news of the movie being cancelled despite having been filmed and largely on its way to being debuted in theatres, we've heard all sorts of information about what happened, with a lot coming from the cast and production staff who were very disappointed to hear that news. But now that we have an idea about what James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe will look like, at least initially, the latter has touched upon the Batgirl movie.

Speaking with Variety, Safran stated: "Batgirl's a character that inevitably we will include in our story. On the Batgirl front, it's not about late in the process of the film getting canceled. I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on that film. But that film was not releasable, and it happens sometimes. That film was not releasable."

Safran did continue a little further, applauding the executives' decisions to drop the film at such a late point in its production.

"I actually think that [president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David] Zaslav and the team made a very bold and courageous decision to cancel it because it would have hurt DC. It would have hurt those people involved."

Needless to say, it really doesn't put the film in good light, and while it may seem a little harsh to describe the film in this way, the last thing DC needs is another disappointing project or another box office flop - especially after Black Adam failed to do too well in theatres itself.