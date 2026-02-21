DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos will be removed from digital stores very soon

HQ

Three years ago, on March 10, DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos was released, a rather charming action adventure starring DC icons and offering excellent co-op support. It's a great game for both younger and older superhero fans and well worth checking out if you like games such as TT Games' Lego titles.

But if you're interested, be sure to act quickly. The developers have announced that the license will expire in three weeks, at which point the game will be removed from digital stores:

"We wanted to inform you that DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos is soon to be leaving Steam during the month of March, as our licensing agreement for the title has concluded on digital stores."

If you've already bought the game, you're obviously not affected, and you can download it as much as you want in the future. To give everyone the chance to grab it before it disappears for good, the price tag has been cut by a staggering 90%. That means you can get it right now for £3.49 / €3.99 - and it's definitely worth it. A fun game to play with friends, your partner, or your kids.

Head over to Steam, the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, or Xbox Store and save a lot of money on some family-friendly entertainment.