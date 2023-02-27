DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos gets a charming gameplay trailer

HQ

Far from many were impressed by the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer that was shown during Sony's stream late Thursday night, but luckily it's not the only DC title to be released this year.

In fact, we also have the co-op-focused DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, which premieres on March 10. We recently had the chance to try it out and were really impressed with the entertainment factor and presentation. Now we've also got a gameplay trailer which you can peek at below. The adventure's description from the official website can be found further down.

"Unite against chaos, in an all-new adventure where the Justice League go head-to-head with Mr. Mxyzptlk, a powerful prankster from the 5th Dimension.

Have the freedom to play your way in action-packed missions, gruelling fights and daring challenges! Suit up as Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman and team up with other Super Heroes to take on some of the most powerful Super-Villains in the DC universe. Use the super abilities at your disposal to help solve puzzles, defeat enemies and unlock outfits and special upgrades.

Play with friends or family in 2 player couch co-op Instant Action Mode and have the freedom to explore Happy Harbor, the home of the Justice League. Can you stop Mr. Mxyzptlk's chaos and bring peace to Happy Harbor?"