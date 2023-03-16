Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos behind the scenes

PHL Collective has plenty to tell us about the possibly best DC game of 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos was released a few days ago for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. It offers different superhero action than we're used to and gameplay wise it resembles games like Minecraft Dungeons and Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes.

Don't get fooled by its charming and colorful looks, as this isn't only for kids, but rather an entertaining gem that is just as fun for adult DC fans with a well written story and spot on humor. We have a review coming up, but in the meantime, check out this video where we get to meet the developers who has plenty of interesting nuggets to share about this quirky co-op action adventure.

HQ
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

Related texts



Loading next content