DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos behind the scenes

HQ

DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos was released a few days ago for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. It offers different superhero action than we're used to and gameplay wise it resembles games like Minecraft Dungeons and Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes.

Don't get fooled by its charming and colorful looks, as this isn't only for kids, but rather an entertaining gem that is just as fun for adult DC fans with a well written story and spot on humor. We have a review coming up, but in the meantime, check out this video where we get to meet the developers who has plenty of interesting nuggets to share about this quirky co-op action adventure.