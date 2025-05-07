DC's Clayface is getting a rewrite

HQ

DC's Clayface movie is set to get a rewrite. The film, originally written by Mike Flanagan, will see a new script brought in before production begins, coming from Hossein Amini.

This news comes via TheWrap, which doesn't explain exactly why the rewrite is taking place nor how substantial it will be. With production set to begin in October, it would be rather strange to see serious changes come in, but we'll have to wait and see.

Amini is best known for writing the screenplay to 2011's Drive. Clayface will also be directed by James Watkins. Previously, Mike Flanagan had talked about his strong desires to create a Clayface movie, but now it seems to finally be happening, and we're not sure where he fits into the production docket.

Clayface is meant to be more of a grounded look at the shape-shifting Batman villain, acting as a horror mixed with tragedy. It's set to hit theatres on the 11th of September, 2026.