Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Blue Beetle

DC's Blue Beetle to premiere in August

And we have a teaser image to boot.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

While the weekend didn't give us many trailers to get excited about, there were a few interesting images shared around by production companies around the world. This included Warner Bros. and DC, who has now teased the Blue Beetle, and even announced when it will actually premiere around the world.

As said in a tweet, the movie, which stars Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña in the lead role, will be landing in cinemas on August 18, 2023, and while we're still waiting for a trailer, you can take a look at the teaser image below, for a glimpse at the iconic scarab.

Blue Beetle

Related texts



Loading next content