DC's Blue Beetle to premiere in August

While the weekend didn't give us many trailers to get excited about, there were a few interesting images shared around by production companies around the world. This included Warner Bros. and DC, who has now teased the Blue Beetle, and even announced when it will actually premiere around the world.

As said in a tweet, the movie, which stars Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña in the lead role, will be landing in cinemas on August 18, 2023, and while we're still waiting for a trailer, you can take a look at the teaser image below, for a glimpse at the iconic scarab.