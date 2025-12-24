DC's Absolute Universe sells 8.2 million copies since launch

HQ

Comic books don't tend to sell super well. While they can have gorgeous art and great stories, to see a comic sell tens or hundreds of thousands of copies is a huge win. However, perhaps we're in a bit of a renaissance for comics these days, as DC's Absolute Universe has brought a lot of new readers its way.

Kicking off in autumn 2024, the Absolute Universe is a bit of a pocket dimension in DC, allowing writers and artists to go wild and redefine classic characters including Superman, Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, Green Lantern, Hawkman, and the star of the show Absolute Batman. Since the series launched, The Hollywood Reporter has learned it has sold 8.2 million units total, with Absolute Batman shifting around 3 million.

This marks a banner year for DC, as millions of people are showing interest in not only its flashy new cinematic universe but also its gritty, fresh take on some of its classic comic characters. While not every fresh start in comics proves to be successful (cough... New 52... cough), the Absolute Universe is onto a winner.

