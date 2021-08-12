DC would like James Gunn to make another Suicide Squad movie

HQ

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe currently is mostly interesting thanks to various TV series, DC is spoiling us with great movies lately. And The Suicide Squad that premiered last week is no exception with great action, plenty of really funny scenes, a well written script, lovely characters and first class performances all around.

Of course, perhaps we should have expected no less from the director and writer James Gunn, who also did do the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies. In fact, DC is so happy, they would like him to do another Suicide Squad movie.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the DC movie producer Charles Roven explicitly says he is "thrilled about" the idea to make more Suicide Squad movies and adds that he would like James Gunn to make more:

"I hope James will, when he's got some time, come back and see if he's going to do another one of these, because he did such an amazing job. I would definitely be a part of that."

What did you think of The Suicide Squad and would you like to see more movies with these oddballs?