DC Worlds Collide is a new mobile game that brings together heroes and villains from across the DC universe in an exciting battle against the Crime Syndicate, evil versions of the Justice League who threaten to take over the world. The game offers a gacha experience where players build their dream team of iconic characters such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and many more. It's an appealing idea for DC fans, but how well does the game actually deliver?

You can prepare for battles yourself, but while they are underway, your influence is relatively limited.

The plot of DC Worlds Collide is relatively simple and classic: an evil force threatens the world, and it's up to the player and their collection of heroes to stop them, where the Crime Syndicate, a group of villains from a parallel dimension, serve as the main antagonists. This type of story is hardly ground-breaking, but it serves as a solid foundation for the game's action and collection mechanics. For fans of the DC universe, there is much to enjoy in the character roster and environments, but the game doesn't take any major narrative risks.

The game's central mechanic is the gacha system, which means you collect characters and items through random draws. This can create an addictive feeling as the player wants to collect their favourite character or the most powerful character, but it can also be frustrating when luck is not on your side. The battles in the game are automated, which means you don't have to control every attack or movement yourself, but it can also feel a bit passive for those who prefer more active gameplay. Automated battles can certainly be a positive thing for players who want to play in a relaxed manner, but for others it can reduce engagement. This is certainly the case for me.

Virtually every character you could want to play is included in DC Worlds Collide.

One of the game's weaker points is the graphic design. Although it's a game based on a dark and sometimes complex world, the graphics and character design are quite childish and colourful. It sometimes feels like the game is aimed at a younger audience rather than adult DC enthusiasts, and I think the character animation is more similar to the children's series Spidey and His Amazing Friends. The animations in the battles, on the other hand, are smooth and, above all, the characters' ultimate abilities are beautifully executed, which makes it entertaining to watch after all. Unfortunately, once again, it becomes too passive in game form, which makes me sad. Still, there are a couple of interactive elements in the cutscenes where, for example, the player has to press their finger against the screen to mimic the sequence where the hero uses their fingerprint to open a door.

The sound design is fine but not particularly memorable, and a big minus is the lack of voice actors in the cutscenes, which makes the story feel less engaging than it needed to be. The cutscenes are also interrupted frequently, which can be frustrating and detract from the overall experience.

DC Worlds Collide follows the usual pattern for gacha games with a freemium model where you can pay for advantageous help. Personally, I'm getting extremely tired of this kind of monetisation, where it can sometimes feel like you have to spend money to quickly get the best characters or complete more difficult levels. However, this is not unusual in the genre, and there are always opportunities to play for free, even if it may require more patience. If you feel like paying real money to play and take shortcuts, it's always an option, even if it often feels a little greedy.

The character design leaves a lot to be desired.

In summary, DC Worlds Collide is a game that does some things right for fans of the DC universe and the gacha genre. It offers a reasonably fun and addictive collecting experience, with a wide range of well-known characters and automated battles that make it accessible to casual players. At the same time, the game has some obvious flaws. The childish graphics, lack of voice acting, automated battle mechanics, and sometimes frustrating monetisation model prevent the game from truly reaching the top tier. If you're a big DC fan and enjoy gacha games, DC Worlds Collide is definitely worth a look, but if you're looking for deeper gameplay and more mature aesthetics, there may be better options available.