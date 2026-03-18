DC unveils next collection of Elseworlds stories, with Supergirl, Superman, and Dark Knights to feature

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It's going to be a busy summer for DC, as the DC Universe will expand when Supergirl arrives, something that is being supported by a collection of wider stories and projects revolving around the Krypton character. We touched on one ambitious comic book featuring Supergirl that would be launching in the summer, but there is in fact more to add.

As part of the Elseworlds range, three new comics have been promised for this summer, one of which revolves around Supergirl. This story is written by Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan, with art and covers by Rod Reis, with the comic known as Supergirl: Survive. It will be debuting just ahead of the live-action movie on June 3 and as for what it will tell, the synopsis explains:

"Kara Zor-El lives a life of small problems—school dances, family squabbles, and the impossible task of holding her floppy baby cousin Kal—but Krypton has big ones. As General Zod tightens his grip and the planet begins to burn, Kara and Kal are launched into the stars together, trapped in a prototype rocket and fighting to survive a universe that doesn't care if they live or die."

On top of this, we can expect a unique Superman story in the form of a tale written by Kenny Porter and illustrated by Danny Earls. It's called Superman: Father of Tomorrow and this will be debuting earlier than Supergirl on May 27, with a story that promises the following:

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"When the planet Krypton explodes, a lone rocket escapes the destruction—not carrying Kal-El, but his father. Jor-El crash-lands in Kansas, where a kindly couple takes him in. As he adjusts to life on Earth, Jor-El discovers he can help his new home not only with his powers, but with his brilliant mind. This is the story of a Man of Steel and Science—and the world he saves."

Lastly, the third story will be arriving on July 15, with this being an expansion of the Dark Knights saga. Known simply as Dark Knights II, this comic is written by Tom Taylor and with art from Otto Schmidt and covers from Yasmine Putri, and as for the story it tells, we're not actually told anything on this front yet.

What we do have is covers for all three Elseworlds tales, ahead of their arrivals in the summer.

Supergirl, Superman, Dark Knights, in that respective order.

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