DC unveils ambitious Supergirl comic book with launch planned before June's blockbuster

This summer, one of the many blockbusters coming to cinemas is the next chapter of the DC Universe, as Supergirl will be premiering on June 26. With this comic book titan on its way, now DC has unveiled a new comic book that will feature that very same heroine and will bring together many writers from around the world for an ambitious collection of stories.

Known as Supergirl: The World, this comic will be a bold tale that features the talents of writers and artists from over 15 countries around the world. These teams of creatives will be coming together to create a slate of individual stories that spotlight Supergirl and are told "through the lens of cultures, landscapes, and creative traditions from around the world."

As for the countries and creatives involved, you can see these below:



United States: Mariko Tamaki (writer), Skylar Patridge (artist), and Joëlle Jones (cover)



Spain: Aneke (writer, artist, cover)



Italy: Francesca Michielin (writer) and Federica Croci (artist, cover)



Serbia: Uroš Dimitrijević (writer) and Stevan Subic (artist, cover)



Cameroon: Njoka Suyru (writer), Coeurtys Ulrich Minko (thumbnails), and Ejob Nathanael Ejob (artist, cover)



Finland: Johanna Sinisalo (writer) and Rosi Kämpe (artist, cover)



Argentina: Tomás Wortley (writer) and Rocío Zucchi (artist, cover)



Turkey: Mahmud Asrar (writer, artist, cover)



France: Kid Toussaint (writer) and Joël Jurion (artist, cover)



Brazil: Fernanda Chiella (writer, artist, cover)



Poland: Anna Krztoń (writer) and Kasia Nie (artist, cover)



Mexico: Mariana Moreno (writer, artist, cover)



Germany: Yann Krehl (writer) and Marie Sann (artist, cover)



Colombia: Sara Rodríguez (writer, artist, cover)



Japan: Satoshi Miyagawa (writer) and Kai Kitago (artist, cover)



In total, the comic is a 184-page hardcover that will sell from June 2 for $24.99, with publication happening simultaneously in the participating regions above. This will also be the next chapter of DC's The World range that previously included Superman: The World, Batman: The World, and Joker: The World. Speaking about the latter, we recently spoke with its co-author David Rubin and how he brought the Clown Prince of Crime to the "Gotham City of Spain".

As per Supergirl: The World, check out the US cover illustrated by Joelle Jones below.

