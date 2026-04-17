DC Universe's Clayface will seemingly not be for the faint-hearted

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You would expect a DC Universe film to be rather accessible and somewhat comfortable, but for the upcoming Clayface, which is expected to premiere in October, this seemingly won't be the case at all.

During CinemaCon, DC Studios presented a first look at the movie and according to those who were present, it wasn't for the faint-of-heart. GeekTyrant explains that Clayface "leans hard into body horror" and that there are gruesome and unsettling scenes from the beginning, which even depicts Tom Rhys Harries' lead character of Matt Hagen with a missing eyelid.

Clearly, we should expect a film with a much more horrific focus, even if it will also explore the more comic-centric element of Clayface by eventually showing Hagen's transformation into the villainous monster.

The report notes that "DC isn't playing it safe with this character" and that it's more than just a regular comic book adaptation, as "it's something way more unsettling."

Directed by the horror expert Mike Flanagan, Clayface will debut in six months, following a slight delay, meaning it likely won't be long until a dedicated trailer for the movie makes its arrival. Will you be watching Clayface in cinemas in a few months?