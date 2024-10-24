DC Universe Online has now been released for Xbox Series S/X

HQ

DC Universe Online was actually released back in 2011 and has since made its way to most major formats (PS3, PS4, Switch, Xbox One), and this spring it was launched for PlayStation 5. Now it is announced via the game's official website that it has also been released for Xbox Series S/X starting yesterday:

"But what does this mean? This means DCUO has fully immersed itself into the ninth-generation world of consoles, thanks to Xbox Series X|S! No matter if you have the Series X or went more compact with the Series S, both are serious hardware and performance upgrades that will elevate your gameplay experience!"

The developers note that at the time of writing there is an Xbox Live Gold/Game Pass Core requirement to play, but this should be removed within a week.

If you're in the mood for some superhero simulator, download and try it out. DC Universe Online is free-to-play and a perfect warm-up for the new DC Universe of movies and TV shows that will be launching soon.