DC to debut a free Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight tie-in comic book

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This May is set to be a big one for Batman fans as the next Lego adventure from TT Games will put the Caped Crusader back in the spotlight for its most ambitious project to date. Known as Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, this game is coming a little later than we previously thought, as the launch date was recently pulled forward a week to see the debut slated for May 22.

With this launch in mind, now Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, DC, and The Lego Group has announced that the game will be supported by an official tie-in comic book that will be published entirely for free as part of Free Comic Book Day on May 2.

It's a short story that follows Batman as he returns to Gotham City after a time away and sees how he encounters a bunch of different DC characters and while being chock-full of references and cheeky Lego humour.

Regarded as The Lego Batman Returns, the synopsis for the comic explains: "The Lego Batman Returns, follows a day in the life of Lego Batman as he returns to Gotham City after a hiatus and encounters a variety of familiar DC characters, paying homage to the Dark Knight's history in media, with references to past films, television shows, and comic books, combined with signature Lego humor."

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The comic is written by Beware the Batman's Ivan Cohen and with art from Batman: Under the Hood's Paul Lee. You can see the cover art for the comic book below.