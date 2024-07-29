DC Studios has unveiled its new logo

HQ

There's a new regime at DC Studios with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the front of the line and they've already started to put their stamp on things by rebooting films and TV shows.

Now it's time to revamp the studio's logo and they've done so by taking it back to the more classic design that harks back to the 80s. The new logo was shown at Comic-Con and is an updated version of the classic "DC-Bullet logo" created by the famous graphic designer Milton Glaser who is behind the "I Love NY logo". Glaser was responsible for all DC Studios' logos between 1977 and 2005.

James Gunn wrote this on X:

"When Peter and I formed DC Studios we immediately knew what logo we wanted to use."

And we have a lot to look forward to from DC Studios in the near future as they are juggling a lot of balls right now. Gunn is directing a new Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is on its way, and Batman: Brave and the Bold is expected as part of this Gods and Monsters initial chapter. An animated TV series is also in the works, Creature Commandos and it will premiere later this year.

What about the new DC Studios logo?