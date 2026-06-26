DC Studios announces massive slate of animated projects, including Absolute Batman and a Joker anime

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Warner Bros. Pictures Animation has already had a rather immense showing at the Annecy Film Festival, revealing a slate of theatrical projects and also plans to explore the world of The Powerpuff Girls. Amid all of this news, there was a notable absence; namely DC Studios.

The reason for this is that DC Studios had plenty of plans of its own that it wanted to share. For one, we know that many already announced projects are still in the pipeline, including a second season of Creature Commandos, another round of My Adventures with Superman episodes, plus the new and upcoming series of Mister Miracle (which will introduce the DC Universe's official Darkseid), DC Superpowers, and Starfire. But beyond this, as Deadline reports, a handful of other projects have also been greenlit and each are really rather promising.

For one, Scott Snyder's Absolute Batman comic is set to be adapted into a "full CG show", where Snyder will serve as the executive producer and showrunner, where he will be joined by artist Nick Dragotta as a producer. We're promised a "whole different tone and a whole different take again on Batman as well," according to Warner Bros. Pictures Animation president Sam Register, which reflects the set up of the comic book.

Likewise, Joker: Laugh Riot has been announced too, with this being DC's first-ever official anime out of Japan. It's set to be directed by The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim's Yasuhuro Aoki, and it'll follow Joker as he has an existential crisis after someone kills Batman. Register adds that this will be "very spooky and very dark" and that production has already started.

Lastly, an untitled Krypto project was revealed too, with this seemingly being more of a family-friendly oriented show, as it follows the Superdog and sees him follow a group of wannabe criminals and get involved in all sorts of misadventures. The project is regarded as " funny, it's full of heart" by DC Studios co-boss Peter Safran.

We don't have firm premiere plans for these projects, but it wouldn't be unreasonable to see some of these arrive in 2027 and onwards. In the immediate future, don't forget DC is also offering Batman: Knightfall Trilogy and a second season of Caped Crusader as part of its animated efforts.