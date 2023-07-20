Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

DC seems to imply the announcement of two animated projects

Expect to know more when San Diego Comic-Con kicks off.

Today marks the opening of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, and most of the major players are there, including DC. And it seems like they have some new animated shows to reveal, judging by a cryptic tweet they just posted:

We already know DC is making a Suicide Squad anime, and that the Harley Quinn series is back on July 27 with the fourth season - so we can probably rule those two out. It could however be related to the Justice Society of America movie that was announced last year, or the Harley Quinn spin-off Kite Man which we haven't seen anything from yet.

