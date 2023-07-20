DC seems to imply the announcement of two animated projects

HQ

Today marks the opening of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, and most of the major players are there, including DC. And it seems like they have some new animated shows to reveal, judging by a cryptic tweet they just posted:

We already know DC is making a Suicide Squad anime, and that the Harley Quinn series is back on July 27 with the fourth season - so we can probably rule those two out. It could however be related to the Justice Society of America movie that was announced last year, or the Harley Quinn spin-off Kite Man which we haven't seen anything from yet.