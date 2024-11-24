DC says that Absolute Batman #1 is the year's best-selling comic already

HQ

DC decided that its Absolute range of comics needed a reboot and revealed the plans for how it would do this back in July. This came in the form of the reveal of Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and Absolute Superman, with each bringing unique twists on the characters' origin stories and presenting fresh versions of the famed heroes too.

It seems like this decision to reboot the Absolute series has worked so far, as DC now claims that Absolute Batman, which only launched its first edition back in October, is already the year's best-selling comic.

DC states: "As Absolute Batman #1 from creators Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin and Clayton Cowles tops the charts at retail after a successful launch and multiple additional printings, the new DC comic book series is undisputedly the bestselling comic of 2024."

As of the moment, only two Absolute Batman comics are available with the third part coming in late December. As per the rest of the Absolute series, the Absolute Superman run currently has one comic available and Absolute Wonder Woman also only has one comic out as of the moment too.

Have you read any of the new Absolute comics?