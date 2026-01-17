DC reveals the debut date for Superman/Spider-Man #1

HQ

We've known for some time that DC and Marvel will be collaborating once again for a collision event comic that brings together two of its biggest names. Following the hugely popular Batman and Deadpool run, now Superman and Spider-Man are set to get a similar treatment, with this kicking off in March.

In the past, we have also been introduced to some of the covers for this promising collaboration, and now the comic titans have shared the firm date for when Superman/Spider-Man #1 will arrive in stores.

Launching on March 25, we are expecting this crossover to get a Marvel-centric option too that will be titled Spider-Man/Superman #1, but like the aforementioned Batman-Deadpool option (we got Deadpool/Batman #1 in September 2025 and Batman/Deadpool #1 in November), it will probably come a couple of months later as extra information on this issue will be shared in April 2026.

As for what to expect from Superman/Spider-Man #1, the synopsis for the storyline expresses:

"When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world—especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man."

Will you be adding this comic crossover to your collection?