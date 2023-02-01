DC movies and games will have the same actors

HQ

One of the problems with Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to games is that they very rarely have the same actors from the movies in their video games. Instead, we're treated to more generic looks and other voices, which makes it feel a bit disconnected, detached and almost as knock-off heroes.

This is something Warner Bros. Discovery wants to avoid going forward with DC Universe (DCU). During yesterdays information blow-out regarding the future of DC, it was revealed by DC Studios co-CEO's James Gunn and Peter Safran that movies, TV series, animated series and video games all will share the same actors to make them feel connected.

We assume Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (launching in May) won't be a part of this deal as it already has been in development for so long and is pretty much finished by now. There's also a Wonder Woman game coming, and when it was announced in 2021, Gal Gadot played the character. No new Wonder Woman has been announced yet, but the character is a part of the upcoming series Paradise Lost, which was revealed late Tuesday. As nothing has been showed yet from this game, we believe it's a fair chance it will be the first title to share an actress between a TV series and a video game in the DCU.

Gunn also explained the idea how the games will work going forward to incorporate them in the DCU and make them a part of the story, and even have them tell important story going forward:

"It's not like we're going to have the Superman movie come out and have this Superman game come out. It's more like we'll have the Superman film come out, then maybe two years later, we have the Supergirl movie coming out. So, what's the story in between there? Is there a Krypto game that we can play that comes in between them? Something that's still set in the world with these characters, but is its own thing. We want to give the prominence to games that they deserve."

We must say all of these ambitions sounds really good, or what do you think?

Thanks Game Developer