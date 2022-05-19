DC Justice League game coming from Outright Games in 2023

To wrap up the Outright Games Showcase, the children's game publisher announced that it is working with developer PHL Collective on a DC Justice League game. Said to be an action-adventure title, this project has a name that is still yet to be confirmed, but what we do know is that it will be coming in 2023 and on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Otherwise, it's noted that the game will be single player - or up to two-player (offline) - and will see players suiting up as various DC superheroes to take on DC supervillains. Similarly, the game is said to be aiming for a 10+ age rating, and when it does launch, will not have any paid in-game content.

As we know more, we'll be sure to keep you updated.