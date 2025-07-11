DC is looking to re-establish all major characters for a new Justice League movie

HQ

James Gunn's DC kicks off in full with the release of Superman, as we've known for years, and from there we'll be seeing quite a lot of projects begin to hit both the big and small screens. Lanterns, Supergirl, more Peacemaker, these are just a few of the projects in the works. As you may have already expected, all of these films and series are going to culminate in one huge payoff.

Just as the MCU brought together its major characters for The Avengers, DC looks to do the same with Justice League, just to a greater effect than the Snyder version. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the DCU is going to re-establish all of its major characters before creating a Justice League movie, which is why we're going to see a lot more content going forward.

2 major live-action movie releases are planned per year, alongside multiple live-action shows and 1 animated show. It's not yet clear when the DCU's Justice League will arrive, but we're probably going to have to wait until we have a movie or show on all of its key members.

Elsewhere, James Gunn is reportedly looking to flesh out more characters from his Superman movie. Mr. Terrific and Jimmy Olsen are set to get their own spin-off shows somewhere down the line.

Superman is out now in theatres.