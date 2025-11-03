DC is giving Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more punk rock refreshes

HQ

DC Comics has announced a slate of new punk rock alternative covers for some of its coming issues. Set to arrive from January 2026, there will be six alternative options planned and each will give some famous characters a punk rock overhaul.

In total, we can expect Action Comics #1094, Superman #34, Superman Unlimited #9, Supergirl #9, Batman/Superman: World's Finest #47, and Justice League Unlimited #15 to each get alternative covers, and as for an example of how they change the appearance of DC's legendary heroes, check out two options below that reimagine Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Supergirl.

Speaking about this initiative, DC explains: "From safety pins to zine-style slogans, these comic book covers channel the raw energy, DIY spirit, and anti-establishment ethos of punk rock, all while celebrating the enduring power of Superman, Supergirl, and their allies to stand up, speak out, and fight for what's right. Kindness is the new punk rock!"

