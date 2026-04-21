DC has revealed a new Batman universe noir horror comic book centred around Clayface

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It's set to be a rather promising year for fans of the DC villain Clayface, as the character will appear in one of the first major DC Universe films, namely the third after Superman and Supergirl. Created by Mike Flanagan, the Clayface horror flick will arrive in the autumn and bring a gruesome body horror movie for all who dare to watch it in cinemas, but it won't be the only exciting Clayface story this year.

DC has announced Clayface: Celebrity Dirt, a six-part story that follows Basil Karlo as he escapes Arkham Towers and attempts to reclaim his place in the spotlight, only to find that someone has taken his identity for their own, in a rather ironic turn of events for the cruel Clayface.

Described as a Batman universe noir horror comic book, the story is written by horror expert Jude Ellison S. Doyle with art from Fran Galan, colours by Patricio Delpeche, and letters from Tom Napolitano.

The synopsis for the comic explains: "When Basil Karlo breaks out of Arkham, he's ready to reclaim the Hollywood crown he lost years ago. But the world he returns to is stranger than ever: a creeping new plague is twisting ordinary citizens into clay-warped reflections of his own nightmares, and a charismatic body double has taken over Basil's life, becoming a bigger movie star than the real Basil ever was. As a disturbing pattern begins to emerge around this new celebrity, Basil must confront the darkest parts of his past and trace both mysteries to their source. His search leads him deep into the history of the Clayface family and face-to-face with one of its most dangerously unstable members."

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Clayface: Celebrity Dirt will debut with its first issue on July 8 and you can see the cover for the story below.