DC gives us a better look at Jason Momoa's version of Lobo

A few weeks ago, we finally got to see the first trailer for the upcoming DCU film Supergirl, which premieres on June 26. One of the things people were most curious about (since we've already seen Milly Alcock play Kara Zor-El in 2025's Superman) was whether we would get a glimpse of Lobo.

It has long been confirmed that Jason Momoa has been cast as this antihero, something he has described as a dream come true since he has been a fan of the character since childhood. Now DC has released a teaser that gives us a slightly better look at Lobo, and we interpret the dedicated video as indicating that he will have a fairly large role in the film.