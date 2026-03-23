DC further makes the summer all about Supergirl with yet another new comic book

HQ

To say that DC is doing whatever it can to make fans aware that Supergirl is heading to cinemas this summer for the next stage of the DC Universe is perhaps an understatement. Following up to the reveal of Supergirl: The World and the Elseworlds project known as Supergirl: Survive, now a more upbeat comic featuring Krypton's favourite heroine has been announced too.

Known as Summer of Supergirl, this will be a one-shot special comic that spans 48-pages and that will offer a trio of stories that aims to spotlight Kara Zor-El's legacy across the world of the DC Universe.

The stories are crafted by these three writer/artist duos; Sophie Campbell and Belen Ortega, Mark Waid and Cian Tormey, and Gail Simone and Emma Kubert, and as for what to expect, we're told that the first one will see Supergirl facing off with Lobo and the latter two will celebrate Supergirl "as she resumes her rightful place as the Heir to El."

The arrival date for the comic is set for June 24 and you can see the cover art for the colourful comic below. We're also told that DC has "more announcements" in the pipeline for its "Summer of Supergirl".

This is an ad: