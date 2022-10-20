Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

DC Films boss has left Warner Bros.

Walter Hamada has reportedly left the entertainment company.

DC's film and TV division has been undergoing quite the overhaul as of late. Movies and shows have been cancelled, more have been rescheduled, and we've been seeing a general restructuring, seemingly starting with the imminently premiering Black Adam. But now following this, we can add that the man at the top of DC Films, Walter Hamada is also moving on from the company.

As reported by Deadline, it's said that Hamada, who has been in charge of DC Films since 2018 and been a part of Warner Bros. for 15 years, is leaving the company, and that right now he is waiting for the Warner execs to finalise his exit pay check.

There is no mention as to where Hamada will be heading next, or likewise, who will be coming in to fill Hamada's role, but there is mention that current Warner Bros. Discovery boss, David Zaslav, is looking for a Kevin Feige type to run DC across all mediums.

