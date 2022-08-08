DC Films boss considers leaving after Batgirl scandal

HQ

It seems that the current DC Films boss Walter Hamada has run out of steam, and sources close to him who have spoken to the press claim that he is now considering throwing in the towel. In fact, earlier this week Hamada was said to be considering leaving his position after being completely overrun in the decision-making process surrounding the Batgirl movie's existence. But instead, Hamada has decided to take a step back to consider his situation and future at Warner Bros, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

As the situation stands now, Hamada at least seems to have agreed to stay on until the Black Adam premiere on October 21, but no longer than that.

Do you think Hamada is doing the right thing considering leaving the DC ship, or should he stay?