DC creates official compilation of Batman's "most legendary rizz moments"

HQ

Batman can be quite a charming guy. You might not think it, considering he wears a suit that makes him look like a bat and beats people up at night, but he has pulled Catwoman, Wonder Woman, and plenty of Gotham's finest during his time on the streets.

The official DC YouTube channel has categorised all these moments into one video, which runs at more than half an hours long. The video, detailing "Batman's most Legendary Rizz moments," has its comments turned off, likely due to anticipated backlash with the use of the word "rizz." There are also probably a lot of Batman fans who don't exactly want to see the caped crusader as anything other than a mega-rich nocturnal, crime-fighting creature.

Everything from the animated series to even the Val Kilmer Batman makes an appearance, with the video ending on Robert Pattinson's take on Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle and Christian Bale's last moments with Catwoman during The Dark Knight Rises. What this means for the future of the DCU's Batman only James Gunn probably knows, but we can almost definitely anticipate more "rizz."

This is an ad: