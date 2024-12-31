DC cinematic universe takes after Star Wars more than MCU

HQ

At one time, many considered the great strength of Marvel films to be that together they told a larger, cohesive story that culminated in epic conclusions over so-called "phases". But maybe the world is getting tired of that? If nothing else, the DC cinematic universe isn't going to hang together like that.

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast creator James Gunn says it will be more like Star Wars than the MCU:

"This is about a connected universe. We're world building. We're not story building. We're not writing one story that has a beginning, middle, and end. We're creating a universe in which people can go and join into this universe and experience it. It is much more like Star Wars than Marvel in that respect."

The DC Universe has begun with Creature Commandos, but really kicks off with Superman, and you can watch the trailer below.