Four years has passed since the world lost the most important creative force behind Marvel, Stan Lee. Today was his 100th birthday, and this didn't go unnoticed in the world of comics. Even the competitor DC and the new DC boss James Gunn (who wrote "Happy 100th Birthday to Stan Lee. You are missed, my friend.") had some kind worlds to share to the iconic Lee on Twitter.

Lee continued his work with comics all the way until he died, and also made cameos in the Marvel movies.