DBZ: Kakarot season pass adds Dragon Ball Super content

Last week, we got a glimpse of screenshots of Goku and Vegeta Super Saiyan God in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. For a game covering the narrative arcs of the anime from the 90s, what could that mean? It means that CyberConnect 2 and Bandai Namco are expanding the game far beyond the original story via a season pass formed by two DLC packs.

Be ready to catch up with some of the characters of the recent canon episodes of the anime in A New Awakening (First Part) and A New Awakening (Second Part). The first DLC will be a boss battle against Beerus, the God of Destruction of Universe 7. To face him, Goku needs to reach the level Super Saiyan God, and Whis will be there to master him. After that, players will be able to transform into Goku SSGSS during the main story.

A New Awakening (First Part) is coming this spring 2020 for PS4, PC and Xbox One, and will not be sold separately. The second DLC is coming later this year. Those how purchase Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition will get the "Music Compilation Pack" also this year. It features 11 songs from the anime:

• Makafushigi Adventure!

• Romantic Ageruyo

• We Gotta Power

• Detekoi Tobikiri Zenkai Power

• Bokutachiha Tenshidatta

• Dragon Soul

• Unmeino Hi -Tamashii VS Tamashii-

• "Dragon Ball Z" BGM (TV)

• Kaibutsu Frieza VS Densetsuno Super Saiyans

• Yappari Saikyo Songoko!! (We Gotta Power)

• Solid State Scouter