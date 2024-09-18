dbrand's new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Real Tan Leather Skin completes the book look for your phone

HQ

Foldable phones continue to be popular, as proven by the fact we're now on Samsung's sixth generation of these devices. The phone itself isn't the main talking point here, though, instead we're looking at dbrand's new leather skin for it.

Without textured stamping, chemical treatment, or anything else that can ruin the quality of the leather, if you like a leather feel on your phone, you should be pretty pleased here. It'll also gain its own unique personality over time, the wear and tear becoming part of the skin itself without ever feeling like it's broken.

Check out our full thoughts on the dbrand Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Real Tan Leather Skin in the Quick Look below: