Dbrand's grip case looks to prevent falling phones

We've reviewed a fair few products of dbrand's here at Gamereactor, and it always seems like the company manages to take creative steps ahead with simple ideas. Now, we have a grip case that is meant to stop your phone from slipping out of your hands.

It certainly accomplishes that, with special grips at the side of the case, but it also adds a whole extra level of personalisation, too. With dbrand's grip case, you can add a personal touch with your own skin on the cover.

This means that even if you and a friend have the same case, you can have wildly different looks. Pretty cool. Check out more details on this phone case in our latest Quick Look.