Dazzle your opponents with these Halo-themed necklaces

Master Chief's face has appeared on a variety of products over the years, but a Halo-themed luxury jewelry collection is something we honestly didn't expect to see. The collection has been created by LA-based jewelry brand King Ice and products can be ordered to the UK with free shipping. In total there are four separate designs here (the Energy Sword necklace has now sadly sold out) and these are available in both white gold and 14k gold.

The Halo collection isn't the only gaming-related jewelry that King Ice has on offer. King Ice is also selling several Xbox-inspired items with one solid gold and diamond necklace even retailing for the ludicrous price of £7,316. If you don't have a small fortune to spend though, there are some more cost-conscious options such as this controller necklace and this Xbox branded ring.

You can take a look at the Halo collection in its entirety below: