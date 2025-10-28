DayZ creator: "Valve does not get anywhere near enough criticism for its gambling mechanics"

HQ

Loot boxes have been a hotly debated topic for a long time, with the heavily criticized method of selling microtransactions being compared to betting and accused of luring young gamers into gambling addiction. Fortunately, the industry has cleaned up its act somewhat, but there are still some big offenders.

One of these is Valve, which, strangely enough, often escapes the criticism that others usually receive. DayZ creator Dean Hall thinks this is completely unreasonable, and in an interview with Eurogamer, he states that they are getting off far too easy with their business practices for Counter-Strike 2:

"It's something I think Valve does not get anywhere near enough criticism about. I'm honestly disgusted with gambling mechanics in video games at all - they have absolutely no place."

It is doubtful whether there will be any major debate this time either. Valve seems to have an unfailing ability to avoid criticism, even though some discontent has begun to grow in recent years. In addition to their loot box mechanics and widespread cheater problems (some think Valve should focus more on this instead of selling skins), there is also increasing criticism of the lack of moderation on Steam.

What is your view of Valve? Is there reason to criticize them, or are they the good guys of the gaming industry and above such things?