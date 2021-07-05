English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Days Gone studio's next title will have multiplayer

The studio is following in the footsteps of Naughty Dog and Guerrilla Games.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It was recently revealed that Insomniac Games is currently developing a multiplayer project. Before that, studios like Guerrilla Games, London Studio, Naughty Dog, and Sucker Punch have all revealed via announcements or job listings that they are working on multiplayer titles - and now we can add Bend Studio to this list.

Bend Studio is mainly known for Days Gone, and it has been revealed that they are currently doing some kind of open-world title. Now we've gotten some more information from a job listing for a Senior Network Programmer that will be tasked with "support of low-level network issues, multiplayer engine design/architecture, PSN platform services".

This does indeed seem to point towards a multiplayer component of the game, but it's important to remember that this project started fairly recently and is most likely a year off. How much are you looking forward to multiplayer adventures from Bend Studio?

Days Gone studio's next title will have multiplayer


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy