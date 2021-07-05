Days Gone studio's next title will have multiplayer

It was recently revealed that Insomniac Games is currently developing a multiplayer project. Before that, studios like Guerrilla Games, London Studio, Naughty Dog, and Sucker Punch have all revealed via announcements or job listings that they are working on multiplayer titles - and now we can add Bend Studio to this list.

Bend Studio is mainly known for Days Gone, and it has been revealed that they are currently doing some kind of open-world title. Now we've gotten some more information from a job listing for a Senior Network Programmer that will be tasked with "support of low-level network issues, multiplayer engine design/architecture, PSN platform services".

This does indeed seem to point towards a multiplayer component of the game, but it's important to remember that this project started fairly recently and is most likely a year off. How much are you looking forward to multiplayer adventures from Bend Studio?