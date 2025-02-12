English
Days Gone

Days Gone Remastered launches on PS5 in April, adding new content

Days Gone Remastered for PS5 will add a few new modes, and will launch on PC as DLC.

Did you like Days Gone? The 2019 PS4 exclusive was something of a let-down for some fans (it wasn't exactly "the new The Last of Us") but developed a strong fan community who were furious when they found out that Sony cancelled a sequel. Instead, Bend Studios has moved to something else... while also making a inevitable Remastered version for PS5 and PS5 Pro.

As it's usual, Days Gone Remastered will include improved graphics and new accessibility options. It will include new content: Permadeath Mode, Speedrun Mode, Enhanced Photo Mode, and a new mode, Horde Assault. It will also be compatible with PS VR2.

PS4 users, who bought the game, will have the option of paying 10 dollars/pounds/euros for the upgrade to PS5. Meanwhile, PC users will be able to acquire the new content as a paid DLC, titles Broken Roads, the same day: April 25, 2025. Will you give Days Gone another chance? This open world zombie game deserves it...

Days Gone

