Days Gone

Days Gone launches on PC in May and details features in trailer

Prepare for generally better visuals, unlocked framerate, support for ultra-wide monitors and more in a month.

Back in February, Sony finally confirmed that Days Gone would be the first of many PlayStation Studios games coming to PC this year, and now we know when it starts.

Bend Studio has given us a trailer that doesn't just show off and reiterate that Days Gone will have generally better visuals, unlocked framerate, support ultra-wide monitors and more on PC, but also that it'll launch on May 18. You can find the PC specs here to see if you'll need to upgrade a few things before then.

Days Gone

